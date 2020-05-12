It's all consuming.
HyperX's Alloy Origins Mechahical Keyboard Has ALL the RGB, Now $20 Off

Quentyn Kennemer
HyperX Alloy Origins Mechanical Keyboard | $90 | GameStop
You’re not a serious gamer until you have LED lights bleeding out of your ears, and with HyperX’s Alloy Origins mechanical keyboard, your illustrious career will come out of the starting gates strong. Normally $110, GameStop is knocking $20 off its price, and shipping is included.

The keyboard features HyperX’s Red Linear mechanical switches, aircraft-grade aluminum construction, per-key lighting (customizable with the PC app), and more.

