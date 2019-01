Graphic: Tercius Bufete

The HyperX Cloud II is one of our reader favorites, and today, Amazon is dropping the price on wireless version, the HyperX Cloud Flight Gaming Headset, to just $99.

This wireless unit promises immersive, stereo audio and 30 hours of battery life. Better still, you can use it for either the PS4 or the PC (sorry, Xbox users).