Graphic: Shep McAllister

Hydro Flask aficionados know that retiring color sales are a great chance to save on rarely-discounted drinkware. They also give you the panache of owning a Hydro Flask that people can’t buy anymore; just because the colors are being retired doesn’t mean they aren’t great.

For a limited time, you can save 25% at checkout on a variety of tumblers, bottles, coolers, and slings in Flamingo, Blueberry, Mint, Lava, and Storm. I’m pretty partial to Lava myself, Blueberry looks as effervescent as a game of Splatoon, and Storm is a very understated blue gray that’ll never be out of fashion.