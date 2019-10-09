Hydro Flask Is Retiring These Colors, So Stock Up On Tumblers For 50% Off

50% off 22 oz. and 32 oz. Tumblers | Hydro Flask | Promo code TUMBLER-4Q8RG9 | Black, graphite, cobalt, and pacific only

Hydro Flask makes our readers’ favorite drinking vessels, and while supplies last, you can get a whopping 50% off their iconic 22 oz. and 32 oz. tumblers in four different “retiring” colors.



For 50% off, you’re probably expecting those colors to be Puke Green, Poop Brown, Pus Yellow, and Trump Skin Orange. But no! They’re actually good colors, and I can’t for the life of me understand why any of them are going away.

Just add a 22 oz. or 32 oz. tumbler in Black, Cobalt, Pacific, or Graphite to your cart, and use promo code TUMBLER-4Q8RG9 at checkout to get 50% off.

Alternatively, the company’s summer-centric Shave Ice tumblers and bottles are now available in the sale section for 25% off, with free shipping when you use promo code RAPIDSHIP19. Unfortunately, that promo code won’t stack with the 50% off code...I tried.