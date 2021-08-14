COSRX Advanced Snail 92 All in One Repair Cream | $15 | Amazon | Clip coupon

If you’re into trying out unique beauty items, you should check out this COSRX Advanced Snail 92 All in One Repair Cream on sale today!

Yep. This cream actually has snail secretions, called mucin, which supposedly is good for your skin if you struggle with acne or other blemishes. It also hydrates with hyaluronic acid and betaine. I’ve used this before, and I think it does go on really nicely and is great to use before bed.

The Cosrx All in One Repair cream is hypoallergenic and free of parabens, sulfates, and phthalates. It’s also vegan! So don’t worry: No snails are harmed in the production of this cream.

Grab it for $15 when you clip the 20% off coupon below the price. The discount will apply at checkout.