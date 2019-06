Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Agadir Argan Oil Spray Treatment | $20 | Amazon

If summer has been known to suck the life out of your strands, consider stocking up on this Agadir Argan Oil Spray Treatment, now on sale for $20. Argan oil is lauded for its hydrating properties, which can help when your ’do is frizzing up. Just spray this stuff on damp hair to boost humidity resistance, or mist it onto an already dry style for a boost of shine.