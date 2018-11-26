Image: Amazon

They don’t call it the dead of the winter for nothing. As beings that are 60% water, it’s a wonder that humans can survive during the driest time of year at all. But now, with Amazon’s Cyber Monday Gold Box featuring a variety of humidifiers, you can let your fears of shriveling into nothingness, well, shrivel into nothingness. I’ve personally enjoyed the life-giving moisture of this $30 Crane model, but with cool mist capabilities across the board, any of the options on sale will do. Buy one for every room in your house now, since evolution will probably start to favor those with humidifiers, anyway.

