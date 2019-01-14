Graphic: Chelsea Stone

In case you’ve been living under a skincare rock, hyaluronic acid is a superstar ingredient that helps your skin retain its natural moisture — a task that’s all the more vital during the dry months of winter. That’s why you should take advantage of this major deal on cult-favorite brand Mario Badescu’s Hyaluronic Eye Cream, down from its regular price of $18 to just $9 at Ulta.

The cream helps to hydrate the sensitive under-eye area, which is particularly susceptible to dryness and flaking, while also minimizing the look of wrinkles and fine lines. But blink and you’ll miss this one-day deal, so buy a tub of this stuff now.