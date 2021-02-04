Hunt Monsters Masterfully In Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition for $30

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition (PC Key) | $30 | Newegg | U se code BESTGY3

It’s time to get into Monster Hunter. I’m sorry, but I don’t make the rules. The franchise is having a major resurgence in recent years thanks to the excellent Monster Hunter World and the absolutely awful Monster Hunter movie. With Monster Hunter Rise on the horizon, you legally now have to give the franchise a shot. If you want a good place to start, you can grab a PC key for Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition for $30 at Newegg. Just use the discount code BESTGY3 at checkout. The game is exactly what the name implies: you hunt down big monsters in a massive open world. This version includes the killer Iceborne expansion too, which brings an icy setting to the game just in time for February. Buckle up kiddos, we’re going to slay some beasts.