This AmazonBasics space heater is fairly barebones, but it’ll do the job of warming your bones for just $20 today. That’s the second best deal we’ve ever seen, and compared to other space heaters out there, it’s a steal. And even when winter ends, it’ll work as a standalone fan, albeit a largeish one.