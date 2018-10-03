Screenshot: Humble

Of all the themes you could choose for a Humble Bundle, “Overwhelmingly Positive,” meaning overwhelmingly positive Steam ratings, has to be near the top of the list. Pay what you want to get the likes of Subsurface Circular, SOMA, and Opus Magnum.

As always, the games are split among different price tiers, but $15 will unlock everything, including a $2 Humble Wallet credit for Humble Monthly members.