Screenshot: Humble

Humble Bundles are usually centered around PC games, or occasionally Android, but the Humble THQ Nordic bundle is all about the PlayStation 4.



11 PS4 downloadable titles are spread across three different price tiers, including Darksiders Warmastered Edition, This Is the Police, Sine Mora EX, and Destroy All Humans. $15 unlocks everything (including a $2 Humble Wallet credit for Humble Monthly members), but as always, you get to pay whatever you want, and a portion of the proceeds will go to charity.