Jackbox Party Packs are a great addition to any party, and now you can get a bunch of them for not that much money with Humble’s latest bundle.



As usual, you can pledge as much or as little money as you want (as long as it’s at least a dollar), but you’ll only unlock every title by giving $15 or more. Games include all of the first four Party Packs, a bunch of volumes of the classic You Don’t Know Jack trivia game, and a handful of other standalone games as well.

Unfortunately, Party Pack 5 (the best one) isn’t included, but there are still a bunch of great party games in the other four.