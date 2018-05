Humble ArmA Bundle | Humble

If you enjoy realistic army shooters, it doesn’t get much better than ArmA, and Humble just kicked off a huge bundle with all three games, plus a ton of DLC.

Humble kept things simple for this one: You have to pay $1 to unlock all the ArmA content, the average price (currently about $7) for ArmA 2, $15 for ArmA 3, and $20 to get ArmA 3's Apex DLC. Let’s be honest though, you’re going to spend most of your time playing the April Fool’s kart racing DLC.