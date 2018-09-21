Screenshot: Humble

This month’s Humble Monthly already featured Overwatch as the early-unlock game, which is pretty damn good, but if you’re still on the fence, they just added Dungeons 3 and Hidden Folks as well. For just $12, you’ll get instant access to all three games, plus more mystery games when the month unlocks in early October. And of course, every game you get is yours to keep forever, even if you cancel.