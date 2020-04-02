Humble's Latest Bundle Is Ready to Fight COVID-19

Conquer COVID-19 Bundle | $30 | Humble

Looking for a way to help out in the COVID-19 efforts? I mean, more than just staying at home? Well, here’s your chance: Humble’s special one-week bundle features over $1,000 in incredible games for just $30. Humble says “100% of the proceeds from your bundle purchase go to support organizations responding to COVID-19.”

As an added bonus, there’s a ton of great games here including Superhot, Hollow Knight, Into the Breach, Undertale, Brothers, Tropico 4, and so much more. So do your part, send ‘em $30, stay home, and play video games.

Because that’s what heroes do.