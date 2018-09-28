Graphic: Humble

This month’s Humble Monthly already featured Overwatch as an early-unlock game, in addition to Dungeons 3 and Hidden Folks, which is pretty damn good lineup. But if you were still on the fence, they just added a $25 Humble Wallet credit when you prepay for a year (which effectively brings the price down to $11 per month).

Subscribe now, and you’ll get instant access to all three games, plus more mystery games when the month unlocks in early October. And of course, every game you get is yours to keep forever, even if you cancel.