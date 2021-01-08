It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Huge Best Buy Gaming Sale Includes Savings on Animal Crossing, Cyberpunk 2077, and Everything Else

Giovanni Colantonio
Well, Best Buy is currently holding 2021's first huge gaming sale. The retailer is running a sale on “all video games” and that actually seems to be true. There’s 10 pages of deals to scroll through, with some newer releases up to $30 off. We’ve combed through it all and found some notable highlights. First off, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is $50, which is noteworthy. Nintendo avoided offering any discount on the game through the holidays, so this is one of its first major price cuts. Cyberpunk 2077 is down to $50 as well, making it the newest release discounted on the site. Some of the bigger discounts include Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for $40 and Yakuza: Like a Dragon for $35.

Basically, if you’ve missed a sale in the past 3 months, this is kind of your second chance for ... everything.

