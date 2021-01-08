Huge Best Buy Gaming Sale Includes Savings on Animal Crossing, Cyberpunk 2077, and Everything Else

All Video Games On Sale Image : Giovanni Colantonio

All Video Games On Sale | Best Buy

Well, Best Buy is currently holding 2021's first huge gaming sale. The retailer is running a sale on “all video games” and that actually seems to be true. There’s 10 pages of deals to scroll through, with some newer releases up to $30 off. We’ve combed through it all and found some notable highlights. First off, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is $50, which is noteworthy. Nintendo avoided offering any discount on the game through the holidays, so this is one of its first major price cuts. Cyberpunk 2077 is down to $50 as well, making it the newest release discounted on the site. Some of the bigger discounts include Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for $4 0 and Yakuza: Like a Dragon for $35.

Basically, if you’ve missed a sale in the past 3 months, this is kind of your second chance for ... everything.