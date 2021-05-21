Hug This $13 Plush Mario as if It Were Really Him

Little Buddy Super Mario All Star Stuffed Plush Graphic : Joseph Tilleli

Little Buddy Super Mario All Star Stuffed Plush | $13 | Amazon

Imagine the adventures you and Mario can go on. Dress in your finest blue overalls and take the Little Buddy Super Mario All Star Stuffed Plush about town for only $13 . Go to the park with you plush Mario. Go to the zoo with your plush Mario. The possibilities are nearly endless. Unlike the real Mario, this plush does not have bones so you can hug and squeeze him with all your might without fear of him breaking under the stress. Let your dog chew on him. You chew on him. It’s your plush now—no one is going to say you can’t. And best of all, since this plush toy can’t talk, he won’t correct you when you call him Marry-o.