It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Hug a Yoshi Egg With $24 Club Mocchi Nintendo Plushies

Giovanni Colantonio
Club Mocchi Yoshi Egg Plush | $24 | Amazon Club Mocchi Isabelle Plush | $24 | Amazon Club Mocchi Octorok Plush | $24 | Amazon
Image: Giovanni Colantonio
Do you ever look at the adorable assets in Nintendo games and think “I want to squeeze this?” If you have, this is precisely aimed at you. Amazon currently has a handful of Nintendo-themed Club Mocchi plushies on sale for $24 each. What can I say about these? They’re big and good for hugging. That’s about all there is to know. Some highlights include a Yoshi egg, Isabelle from Animal Crossing, and a Zelda Octorok. They’re all precious and good, so pick one up if you’re just looking to wrap your arms around a big ole’ egg.

