Huckberry's Got Two Excellent Deals on Their Favorite Items That'll Surely Raise Your Style Game

30% off Flint and Tinder & 35% off Astroflex | Huckberry



From now until Tuesday grab 30% off all Flint and Tinder summer shorts. But that’s not the only deal Huckberry has for you, they also have 35% off all Astroflex shoes.

Advertisement

Flint and Tinder have eighteen summer shorts to choose from with 30% off. Let them keep you comfy and cool the rest of the summer and save a little while you do it . They’ve got classic swim trunks for a day by the pool and lightweight chinos perfect or hiking or hanging at a cookout. There’s definitely some versatility in both styles .

Now to get your feet covered with Astroflex, their high-end Italian designs certainly brings something to your wardrobe. Made from eco-friendly materials that bring the comfort all day long. Customers have described each of their shoes as like walking on a cloud. You’ll find lots of boots and slide-ones in this sale. Take 35% off any of these handbuilt items from a family that’s been shoemaking since the late 1800’s.

Advertisement

The summer shorts and Astroflex sales run until July 7. Free shipping on orders over $75.

