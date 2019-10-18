Huckberry's Blowing Out Wellen's Organic Jeans For Just $44 Per Pair

Really good jeans are hard to find for $44. Really good jeans for $44 that are also sustainably sourced and better for the environment? That’s a slam dunk.



Wellen’s organic jeans are made from 100% organic cotton denim, and are made in a factory that recycles the water used in the manufacturing process (it takes a lot of water to make a pair of jeans, themoreyouknow.gif), and even upcycles some of it to provide to local farms to irrigate crops. That’s a nice bit of feel-goodery to keep in you jeans’ back pocket.