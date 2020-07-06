It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Clothing and LifestyleApparel

Huckberry's Proof Blend Travel Shirt Is Currently 60% Off

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsHuckberry Deals
250
Save
Merino-Blend Travel Shirt | $51 | Huckberry
Merino-Blend Travel Shirt | $51 | Huckberry
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Merino-Blend Travel Shirt | $51 | Huckberry

But Sheilah it’s summer what can I do with a polyester blend and premium merino wool shirt? Well, first off you’re saving $77 on it. But second, this traditional flannel print from Proof is temperature-regulating.

Advertisement

This material is breathable and won’t cling to the body even when you get sweaty. That’s because the way it’s designed is to pull moisture away and keep you cool and dry. I love keeping a flannel with me for chilly summer nights. These shirts are great for layering and I love that Huckberry lists it as having “remarkable handfeel.” The cuffs are easy to roll if you choose to wear this as is with a great pair of jeans or shorts. This washes well and shouldn’t be hard to care for to maintain it’s ultimate softness.

Free shipping on orders over $75. Otherwise, it’s $5 for all other purchases.

Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

All of the Jackbox Party Packs, Ranked By Their Best Games

Play Super Smash Bros. The Only Way That Matters With a $15 GameCube-Style Controller

Cut the Cord on Cleaning: Dyson's V7 Origin Is $200 off at Newegg

The Best Webcams for Zoom Meetings, According to Our Readers