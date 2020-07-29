Huckberry's Annual Summer Sale Highlights up to 40% off Adidas, Seavees, Flint and Tinder, and More

Annual Summer Sale Image : Huckberry

Annual Summer Sale | Huckberry

Ain’t no sale like a summer sale, and at least in the men’s casual fashion world, Huckberry tends to host some of the best. This year, the NYC-based clothing retailer is showing off their top 60 deals including Adidas Bounce Hiker GTX all-terrain sneakers, Seavees Legend sneakers and Hawthorne slip-ons, Flint and Tinder shirts, Relwen chinos, Astorflex boots, and a whole helluva lot more. Shop the full sale here and shout your favorites in the comments below. We’ll have a full rundown in tomorrow’s edition of the best Huckberry sales, but in the meantime, you can’t go wro ng with anything on this list.

