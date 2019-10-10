Huckberry Is Blowing Out The Ultimate Fall Jacket for a Low $59

Proof Nova Series Insulated Jacket | $59 | Huckberry

Are you in the market for a new fall jacket? Right now Huckberry is blowing out what some have called “the ultimate” jacket for fall and spring: the Proof Nova Series Insulated Jacket. Typically selling for about $100, this versatile jacket is selling for just $59 right now.

It’s got all the features you’d want for fall and spring; it’s insulated, water repellant, stretchy and can be packed into a built-in sack. Better still, you can choose from three colors; olive, black, and steel. Get yours while its still in stock.