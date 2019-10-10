It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsApparel

Huckberry Is Blowing Out The Ultimate Fall Jacket for a Low $59

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
1.6K
Save
Proof Nova Series Insulated Jacket | $59 | Huckberry
Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Proof Nova Series Insulated Jacket | $59 | Huckberry

Are you in the market for a new fall jacket? Right now Huckberry is blowing out what some have called “the ultimate” jacket for fall and spring: the Proof Nova Series Insulated Jacket. Typically selling for about $100, this versatile jacket is selling for just $59 right now.

Advertisement

It’s got all the features you’d want for fall and spring; it’s insulated, water repellant, stretchy and can be packed into a built-in sack. Better still, you can choose from three colors; olive, black, and steel. Get yours while its still in stock.

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

I Want Everything From This Yamazaki Sale
This $8 Pocket Knife Has a Few Tricks Up Its Sleeve
These Discounted Onesies Would Make A Cheap, Comfortable Halloween Costume

About the author

Tercius
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

TwitterPosts