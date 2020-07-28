It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
HP's Sprocket Photo Printer Is Perfect for Pint-Sized Pics and Is $40 off Right Now

Sheilah Villari
HP Sprocket Select Photo Printer | $110 | Best Buy
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

HP Sprocket Select Photo Printer | $110 | Best Buy

I still like having tangible photos to put on the fridge or frame for my shelves. And when I did have a cubicle it was full of pics of family and friends. HP’s Sprocket Select Photo Printer is here to make doing so as easy as possible. Plus it’s $40 off right now.

This can all be done seamlessly right through an app on your phone. You can design, edit, and even make videos of your photos. Print right from your camera roll or social media. You’re getting wallet-sized photos that you can print on sticky-backed paper to place on the wall or in a journal. The Sprocket is easy to load and won’t take up much space. It’s pretty portable so you can bring it to a relative who isn’t as technologically advanced and help them print their pics too. I’m looking at you mom, no more printing at CVS.

This item ships for free.

