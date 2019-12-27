It's all consuming.
HP's Reversible Touchscreen Windows 10 Elitebook Is Down to $480 Today Only

HP Elitebook Windows 10, i7-7600U, 2.8 GHz, 512 GB | $480 | Amazon
HP Elitebook Windows 10, i7-7600U, 2.8 GHz, 512 GB | $480 | Amazon

This HP Elitebook features a touchscreen that folds all the way backwards, an Intel Core i7 processor, and 512GB of internal storage. That wouldn’t be bad for a decent mid-range laptop on its own, but with a price drop down to $480, it’s looking better and better. The one caveat is that this laptop isn’t brand new, but sold with the Amazon Renewed Guarantee, meaning it should be just as good as if it was. If there’s a problem with it, you’ll have 90-days to return it.

