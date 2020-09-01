HP's Labor Day Sale Has Up to 60% off Gaming Laptops, Printers, and More

Save up to 60% on Computers. Printers, and Accessories | HP Labor Day Sale

HP’s Labor Day sale might as well be called “Back to School Redux,” because parents are hating their school-issued virtual learning gear. If you’d rather hook your own education center up, HP is giving you the perfect chance to do so with up to 60% off

One of the best deals you’ll find is a gaming laptop that’s $200 off, offering you a GTX 1660 Ti that can power many modern games through to 60-frame supremacy . There’s a gaming desktop with similar hardware and an identical discount, but with an upgraded 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor over the laptop’s i5. You’ll find cheap printers, monitors, and gaming peripherals, too.

Here’s a taste of everything on sale, and be sure to visit our big rundown of the best deals from the sale.

Whether you’re after some gaming fun or need something beefy to handle Photoshop, the HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop d oes i t all. With Intel’s 10th-gen Core i5 and a GTX 1660 Ti, you’ll have your pick of games without worrying about performance. Other specs include 16GB of RAM, a 15" 1080p display, and a 512GB SSD. Your total is $900 post discount.



If you don’t need something so powerful, the HP Laptop 15Z has everything you need for school, email, light browsing, movies and music, and maybe even a tad bit of light gaming, though the 1366x768 resolution on that 15" display won’t wow you . Regardless, with a Ryzen 3 APU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD —all for just $410, no less—this laptop will carry you a long way.



Skip Kinko’s and grab yourself a LaserJet Pro. The M404n model chews through 40 pages per minute. Unfort unately, it skimps on modern features like wireless connectivity and scanning options, but that’s precisely why you can get such a powerful printer for a relatively modest $150 sum, down $120 from its usual price.



If you’re in need of gaming gear, this bundle packs a keyboard, mouse, headset, and mousepad—all in black with green accenting—for $50, down from its $150 MSRP. These wired peripherals don’t have many bells and whistles, but they’re made with the same integrity as the products from HP’s OMEN gaming brand, making them great starter accessories for new PC owners.

