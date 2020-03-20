HP's 11.6" Chromebook (Refurbished) Falls to $100 at Woot

It's all consuming.
Quentyn Kennemer
HP 11" Dual-Core Exynos Chromebook | $100 | Woot
HP 11" Dual-Core Exynos Chromebook | $100 | Woot

If you’re only a casual browser or all your work can be done on the web, a Chromebook might be the best cost-effective option you have. At Woot, you can get HP’s 11" first-generation model for just $100. It features a dual-core Exynos chipset, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, and six hours of battery life.

Unfortunately, this one arrived too soon for Google Play apps, but for $100, it’s hard not to consider. You could use it as a backup PC, for your kids’ learning needs, or even make it your daily driver if gaming and multimedia editing aren’t part of your needs, though there are plenty of web-based options for those, too.

