HP’s Convertible Chromebook X360 is 24% off, Just $280

Image: HP
Google-powered Chromebooks get you a lot of computer for a little bit of cash, and that’s definitely true with the HP Chromebook x360. This convertible 2-in-1 device has a 12” HD+ touchscreen and can flip into tablet and tent-like formations for varying needs. It’s not super powerful, naturally, but Chromebooks don’t need a lot of processing grunt to handle everyday tasks.

Right now, Amazon is offering $90 off the price of the HP Chromebook x360, dropping the price down to just $280. According to Google, it’s currently set to receive automatic Chrome OS updates through June 2026, so it’ll still be fresh and up-to-date for at least another five years.

