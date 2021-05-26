Score Major Savings on Laptops, Desktops, and Printers in HP’s Memorial Day Sale

Image : HP

Memorial Day is nearly upon us, and HP is marking the annual holiday by slashing prices all around its online shop, including serious deals on laptops, desktop computers, printers, monitors, and accessories . Whether you want a new family PC, a basic laptop for everyday use, or a portable gaming rig, there’s something for everyone in HP’s Memorial Day Sale.

We’ve picked out some of the standout deals below, which offer savings of as much as $250 off the list price.

Image : HP

If you’re not married to the idea of a Windows notebook, then you can get a Google-powered Chromebook at a bargain price. Chromebooks have become wildly popular in recent years, and if you’re already immersed in Google’s ecosystem, then you’ll be right at home using apps like Chrome, Gmail, Docs, and more. It’ll even run Android apps and games downloaded from the Play Store. This convertible entry-level option has a 12” HD+ touch display and transforms into a tablet, and is currently $60 off the list price at just $300.



Image : Andrew Hayward

The HP Laptop 15z is the most affordable Windows notebook in the Memorial Day sale, packing a 15.6” HD display and entry-level specs, including an AMD Athlon Gold processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD. This ought to serve you well for basic everyday needs, such as web browsing and media streaming, and it’s $40 off the list price right now.



Image : Andrew Hayward

If it’s robust power and polished design you’re after, then the HP Spectre x360 convertible laptop should be on your radar. This Windows-powered portable beast has the latest 11th-gen Intel Core i7 chip within, as well as 16GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. While not particularly primed for gaming, it should be plenty powerful, plus the 15.6” 4K touch display sounds like a dream. It can be twisted into tablet and tent-like forms and comes with a stylus for doodles and annotations. Save $250 off the list price.



Image : Andrew Hayward

Got on-the-go gaming on the brain? HP’s newly-redesigned OMEN Laptop 15t provides capable gaming skills that you can bring anywhere. It has a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 chip flanked by the powerful new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU for stellar gaming performance. Add in 8GB RAM, a hearty 512GB SSD, and a 15.6” Full HD screen and you should be able to handle most major games with ease. It’s $50 off the list price for the base configuration.



Image : Andrew Hayward

Just looking for an affordable tower to replace your current desktop and get a bit of a speed boost from whatever dusty, aging hardware you’re running? HP’s Slim Desktop is an entry-level option with a compact build and modest specs designed for basic, everyday needs. This tower stands just under a foot tall and has an AMD Ryzen 3 processor, 8GB RAM, and a load of storage between the 1TB hard drive and 256GB SSD. Save $50 during this sale.



Image : Andrew Hayward

As the name suggests, the HP All-in-One 22 provides a single core unit with both the screen and brains of the computer within, lessening the total footprint and saving you the hassle of buying both a tower and monitor. It’s lightweight on the power front, with an AMD Athlon processor and 8GB RAM, plus a 128GB SSD—and that 21.5” Full HD display should be solidly crisp enough for your needs. It’s $50 off the list price.



Image : Andrew Hayward

Affordable printers have not been particularly easy to hunt down over the past year-plus, so the fact that HP has $90 all-in-one printers in stock right now is a sight for sore eyes. That’s the list price, but the added benefit here is that HP will throw in four months of its Instant Ink service, which automatically sends you ink cartridges when your printer starts running low. This basic printer/scanner/copier handles eight pages per minute in black and white and up to five pages in color, and supports Wi-Fi and mobile printing.



Image : HP

If your printing needs are significant and consistent, then a basic printer probably won’t cut it. The HP Neverstop Laser Printer might do the trick, though, as it can pump out up to 21 pages per minute in black and white. It’s built to last, too, with the included toner tank handling up to 5,000 pages worth of output. Save $30 right now.



Image : Andrew Hayward

Want to upgrade to the vaunted dual-monitor lifestyle? Better yet, want to make sure those monitors match? Here’s an easy way that’ll save you some solid cash. HP is offering a two-pack of these X24i monitors, each a 24” panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync support, for $360. That’s a savings of $100 over buying them individually at full price.



Image : Andrew Hayward

How about just one affordable monitor? If so, HP’s 22f Display looks like a good option. This 22” screen comes in at Full HD (1080p) resolution and supports both HDMI and VGA cables. It’s nothing fancy, but at $125—a savings of $25 off the list price—it could be just the solid, quality panel you need.