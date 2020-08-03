HP Kicks off Back to School Sale With Deals on Laptops, Desktops, Printers, and More

Back to School Sale Graphic : Gabe Carey

With the start of the fall semester right around the corner, it’s no doubt a weird time to be going back to school. But whether you’re attending high school or college, or just shopping for your kid, you still need the right tech to get you through your midterm exams. HP knows this, which is why their Back to School sale is now underway, starting today until August 15.

That gives you less than two weeks to decide whether to cop that HP Chromebook 14a while it’s down to a mere $280 or cough up $300 more for a 15-inch touchscreen and full Windows 10. And while you might not NEED a 21.5-inch monitor to go along with it, $100 is an unbeatable price for the HP 22er. Plus, since most if not all of your studies will be done from home this yar, a printer is an essential purchase for students at any education level. The Envy Photo 7855 all-in-one printer, then, is a steal at $180.

No matter your needs or budget, these bargains from HP won’t last long, so jump on ‘em now while supplies last. You never know when that $45 keyboard and mouse combo set you’re eyeing will run out. If your luck is anything like mine, one minute before you sit down to check out is when it flies off the shelf and into the paws of someone infinitely less deserving.