HP said, “Hey you want a new computer? Get yourself a new computer!” 24 different items from PC towers, to laptops, to monitors, to printers are massively discounted for Labor Day weekend. One highlight is the HP ProDesk 600 G6 Microtower PC. This tower with a 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16 GB of memory, a 512 GB SSD, and Intel UHD Graphics 630 which normally goes for $1673 is down to just $703. This HP Pavilion Laptop is down by $200 and this monitor is down by $50. Free shipping worldwide and select items are eligible for an additional 5% off with the code HP21LDS5.

The sale extends for two weeks ending on 9/11. If you’re in the market for a new monitor or new PC entirely, it’s worth checking out.