Black Friday may look and feel different this year, but the bargains are still coming by the truckload—and HP has already rolled out a preview of its biggest deals. You’ll save hundreds on laptops and desktops alike, with big savings on entry-level hardware ranging up to high-end gaming rigs.



If you’re looking to score a sweet PC deal on Black Friday, take a peek below and plan out your purchase for once the sale starts on November 26.

Looking for a super-affordable Windows laptop? HP’s Laptop 14z is marked down $60 during the Black Friday sale, going for just $270. That gets you an AMD-powered notebook with a 14" HD screen, 8GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD. It doesn’t pack a lot of power, but if your needs are simple—like media and browsing—then this could be a solid option.



If you’re keen on Chrome OS, then you can get one of these Google-powered HP Chromebook 11a laptops for just $180 during HP’s Black Friday promotion. This lil’ guy is $40 off the list price and is powered by an Intel Celeron processor. Chromebooks don’t need a whole lot of power to handle your basic, everyday needs, and the compact size makes it an easy option to carry around with you.



Here’s a Windows notebook with quite a bit more power onboard. The HP Laptop 15t is backed by an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 chip with 12GB RAM alongside plus 16GB of Intel Optane memory. You’ll get a good-sized 256GB SSD here too, plus the 15" display will be decently crisp at 1080p resolution. It’s $150 off the regular price during the HP Black Friday sale.



Doorbuster: $1,000 at 2pm PT on November 27



For a more versatile, high-end laptop experience, consider HP’s Spectre x360 convertible laptop. This Core i7-powered device can fold back from a standard laptop design into a proper tablet, complete with 13.3" 1080p touchscreen. And it has a sizable 512GB SSD included for speedy storage. The HP Spectre x360 will be $250 off during the HP Black Friday sale, but there will be limited quantities available for an extra $50 off starting at 2pm PT on the 27th.



Need a svelte new desktop PC to replace whatever aging tower you still have kicking around? HP’s Slim Desktop is up to the task, as the name suggests, with a skinny build that has modest power for your basic home and work needs. The Intel Core i3 processor here is paired with 8GB RAM, a 1TB hard drive, and a speedy 128GB SSD alongside—and it’s $100 off.



If you like the desktop experience but want something that doesn’t have quite the same footprint as a tower and monitor, why not try an HP All-in-One? This model has a 27" screen with a modestly-powered 10th-gen Intel Core i3 chip inside, and it packs everything but the keyboard and mouse into a single, space-saving unit. Save $150 during the Black Friday sale.



If you’re on the hunt for an entry-level gaming PC that can ably handle titles like Fortnite and League of Legends but won’t break the bank, this HP Pavilion gaming desktop should do the trick. It has a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GPU inside, along with 8GB RAM and a swift 256GB SSD. It’s $150 off the list price during the Black Friday sale, plus you get a free copy of Marvel’s Avengers.



Anyone itching for a serious gaming rig could do well with this beast. The HP OMEN 30L desktop is stacked with top-end gaming tech, ranging from a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 chip with RGB liquid cooling and 16GB RAM to the incredibly powerful NVIDIA GeForce GTX 3080 GPU (10GB). It also has a 512GB SSD onboard and will be $150 off the list price during Black Friday. You’ll also get a free copy of the recent Marvel’s Avengers game with purchase, further sweetening the pot.



Looking to game on the go? This HP OMEN Laptop 17t isn’t quite as decked out as that desktop above, but it looks to hit a pretty sweet spot in terms of power and price. Here, you’ll get a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 chip, a GTX 1660 Ti (6GB) GPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD in a portable notebook with a sizable 17.3" 1080p screen. Save $180 off the list price and snag a free copy of Marvel’s Avengers, as well.



Need a monitor that can match your intensity when gaming? The HP Omen 25 monitor is a large 25" 1080p monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate, which means it delivers a super-smooth image at up to 144 frames per second. It’s $70 off during the Black Friday sale.



On the other hand, if you’re just looking for a monitor upgrade that won’t hurt your wallet very much, this HP V24i FHD Monitor is just $90, a savings of $50 off the list price. It’s a 23.8" 1080p monitor with the standard 60Hz refresh rate, but if you’re using something smaller, older, less crisp, or chunkier, this could be a nice little upgrade for your home setup.



Need a better headset to help empower your gaming exploits? HP’s OMEN Headset 800 is marked down from $80 during the Black Friday sale, packing beefy 53mm drivers and “multi-dimensional audio,” along with some really cozy-looking cans.