Black Friday may look and feel different this year, but the bargains are still coming by the truckload—and HP has already rolled out a preview of its biggest deals. You’ll save hundreds on laptops and desktops alike, with big savings on entry-level hardware ranging up to high-end gaming rigs.
If you’re looking to score a sweet PC deal on Black Friday, take a peek below and plan out your purchase for once the sale starts on November 26.
HP Laptop 14z | $270
Looking for a super-affordable Windows laptop? HP’s Laptop 14z is marked down $60 during the Black Friday sale, going for just $270. That gets you an AMD-powered notebook with a 14" HD screen, 8GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD. It doesn’t pack a lot of power, but if your needs are simple—like media and browsing—then this could be a solid option.
HP Chromebook 11a | $180
If you’re keen on Chrome OS, then you can get one of these Google-powered HP Chromebook 11a laptops for just $180 during HP’s Black Friday promotion. This lil’ guy is $40 off the list price and is powered by an Intel Celeron processor. Chromebooks don’t need a whole lot of power to handle your basic, everyday needs, and the compact size makes it an easy option to carry around with you.
HP Laptop 15t | $600
Here’s a Windows notebook with quite a bit more power onboard. The HP Laptop 15t is backed by an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 chip with 12GB RAM alongside plus 16GB of Intel Optane memory. You’ll get a good-sized 256GB SSD here too, plus the 15" display will be decently crisp at 1080p resolution. It’s $150 off the regular price during the HP Black Friday sale.
HP Spectre x360 Convertible Laptop | $1,050
Doorbuster: $1,000 at 2pm PT on November 27
For a more versatile, high-end laptop experience, consider HP’s Spectre x360 convertible laptop. This Core i7-powered device can fold back from a standard laptop design into a proper tablet, complete with 13.3" 1080p touchscreen. And it has a sizable 512GB SSD included for speedy storage. The HP Spectre x360 will be $250 off during the HP Black Friday sale, but there will be limited quantities available for an extra $50 off starting at 2pm PT on the 27th.
HP Slim Desktop | $400
Need a svelte new desktop PC to replace whatever aging tower you still have kicking around? HP’s Slim Desktop is up to the task, as the name suggests, with a skinny build that has modest power for your basic home and work needs. The Intel Core i3 processor here is paired with 8GB RAM, a 1TB hard drive, and a speedy 128GB SSD alongside—and it’s $100 off.
HP Pavilion All-in-One 27 | $700
If you like the desktop experience but want something that doesn’t have quite the same footprint as a tower and monitor, why not try an HP All-in-One? This model has a 27" screen with a modestly-powered 10th-gen Intel Core i3 chip inside, and it packs everything but the keyboard and mouse into a single, space-saving unit. Save $150 during the Black Friday sale.
HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop w/ Marvel’s Avengers | $650
If you’re on the hunt for an entry-level gaming PC that can ably handle titles like Fortnite and League of Legends but won’t break the bank, this HP Pavilion gaming desktop should do the trick. It has a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GPU inside, along with 8GB RAM and a swift 256GB SSD. It’s $150 off the list price during the Black Friday sale, plus you get a free copy of Marvel’s Avengers.
HP OMEN 30L Desktop w/ Marvel’s Avengers | $1,650
Anyone itching for a serious gaming rig could do well with this beast. The HP OMEN 30L desktop is stacked with top-end gaming tech, ranging from a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 chip with RGB liquid cooling and 16GB RAM to the incredibly powerful NVIDIA GeForce GTX 3080 GPU (10GB). It also has a 512GB SSD onboard and will be $150 off the list price during Black Friday. You’ll also get a free copy of the recent Marvel’s Avengers game with purchase, further sweetening the pot.
HP OMEN Laptop 17t w/ Marvel’s Avengers | $900
Looking to game on the go? This HP OMEN Laptop 17t isn’t quite as decked out as that desktop above, but it looks to hit a pretty sweet spot in terms of power and price. Here, you’ll get a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 chip, a GTX 1660 Ti (6GB) GPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD in a portable notebook with a sizable 17.3" 1080p screen. Save $180 off the list price and snag a free copy of Marvel’s Avengers, as well.
HP OMEN 25 Monitor | $210
Need a monitor that can match your intensity when gaming? The HP Omen 25 monitor is a large 25" 1080p monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate, which means it delivers a super-smooth image at up to 144 frames per second. It’s $70 off during the Black Friday sale.
HP V24i FHD Monitor | $90
On the other hand, if you’re just looking for a monitor upgrade that won’t hurt your wallet very much, this HP V24i FHD Monitor is just $90, a savings of $50 off the list price. It’s a 23.8" 1080p monitor with the standard 60Hz refresh rate, but if you’re using something smaller, older, less crisp, or chunkier, this could be a nice little upgrade for your home setup.
HP OMEN Headset 800 | $48
Need a better headset to help empower your gaming exploits? HP’s OMEN Headset 800 is marked down from $80 during the Black Friday sale, packing beefy 53mm drivers and “multi-dimensional audio,” along with some really cozy-looking cans.