Grab an HP Envy x360 Convertible Laptop Build for as Low as $569

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
HP Envy x360 15-inch Laptop | $569 | Amazon | Promo code WINTRSAV5 HP Envy x360 13-inch Laptop | $855 | Amazon | Promo code WINTRSAV5
HP Envy x360 15-inch Laptop | $569 | Amazon | Promo code WINTRSAV5
HP Envy x360 13-inch Laptop | $855 | Amazon | Promo code WINTRSAV5
On the hunt for a versatile laptop option? You can snag a great deal on an HP Envy convertible laptop with a promo code right now.

To get the boosted model of the 15.6-inch Hp Envy x360 Convertible laptop for a discounted $569, follow the steps below.

1. Add laptop to your cart
2. Upgrade RAM to 16 GB DDR4 memory for $40
3. Upgrade Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX 200 (2x2) and Bluetooth® 5 combo (Supporting Gigabit file transfer speeds) for $10
4. Add promo code WINTRSAV5 at checkout that will bring total to $569 + tax

This laptop comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, a 256 GB solid-state drive, and even an HP Active Pen for drawing within certain programs! You really can’t beat all of that for $569.

To get the smaller 13.3-inch convertible laptop model from HP for $855, just add it to your cart and don’t forget to add promo code WINTRSAV5 at checkout!

This model includes an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, AMD Radeon graphics 16 GB memory, and a 512 GB solid-state drive.

Elizabeth Lanier

Weekend Deals Writer

