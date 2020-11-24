It's all consuming.
How Low Can You Go? Watch Dogs: Legion Drops to $30 on PlayStation 5

Giovanni Colantonio
Watch Dogs: Legion (PS5) | $30 | Amazon
Watch Dogs: Legion (PS4) | $30 | Amazon
Watch Dogs: Legion (XBO) | $30 | Amazon
Image: Ubisoft
Watch Dogs: Legion (PS5) | $30 | Amazon
Watch Dogs: Legion (PS4) | $30 | Amazon
Watch Dogs: Legion (XBO) | $30 | Amazon

Every day, it feels like I’m writing a new post about how Watch Dogs: Legion’s price has dropped. Last week, the October release was already down to $40. This week, it’s now down to $30, which makes it 50% off its retail price. We already knew the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One version of the game would be heavily discounted this Black Friday, but seeing the actual PlayStation 5 version on sale 50% off is something of a surprise. Players on any console can upgrade to the next-gen version for free (though some users have reported bugs with the process), but this is a cheap way to get a physical PlayStation 5 game case on your shelf so you can justify spending the extra $100 on a disc drive. Those who don’t have a PlayStation 5 can still get the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One version of the game for $30 as well.

