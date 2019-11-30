How Is This Cellular-Connected Kindle Oasis Only $150 (Or Less)?

Kindle Oasis | $149 | Amazon | 10% back with Prime credit card, $5 ebook credit

The Kindle Oasis is one of Amazon’s nicest ereaders, usually retailing for as high as $350. Today, it’s down to $150, as in one-five-zero dollars. As if that weren’t enough, if you use your Amazon Prime credit card, you can get an extra 10% back. Plus everyone gets a $5 ebook credit when they activate it. All told, that brings the effective total for this high-end ereader down to around $130. This deal is so good it probably won’t last too long, so don’t wait.