Let me level with you for a second: I don’t know what “back bling” is. But apparently, you’ll get that plus a pickaxe, a glider and $20 in V-Bucks with your purchase of this souped-up, $700 MSI gaming laptop.

The 15.6-inch MSI GV62 8RE gaming laptop packs a GTX 1060 graphics card, 8GB of RAM, Intel Core i5-8300 processor, and 256GB SSD. Add that up, and you have a gaming PC ready take on whatever teenager thinks he’s good at Fortnite. (Or you can play Overwatch with me! I’m a tank main. Orisa is so good, don’t @ me.)

If you can ignore the red-and-black, aggressive design, this is a solid companion to hunker down with during the inevitable winter storms.