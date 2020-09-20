How About Actually Starting That Podcast Or Twitch Channel With This Maono Mic, Now 20% Off?

Maono Cardioid Condenser Microphone Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Maono Cardioid Condenser Microphone | $50 | Amazon



I think we can all collectively agree 2020 is not the year we hoped it would be. But, that doesn’t mean you should give up on the goals you set for yourself. There is still time to start that podcast, that YouTube channel, or start streaming on Twitch— and you can do all of that with this cardioid condenser microphone from Maono.

This mic looks pretty dang sleek and should connect to your computer easily via USB. And hey, if nothing else, it might stop your friends from giving you shit for your shoddy mic quality for your next game night.