Even as a kid, I didn’t understand the appeal of tiny cars. I still don’t get them now but at least with the Hot Wheels Track Builder System Race Crate, they’ll get lost in an extra cool fashion. This discounted set lets you build three different challenge setups to keep things interesting.

Better still, it then folds into a crate for storage. So, if you’ve got a little one who loves cars and trucks as much as my nephew loves dinosaurs and garbage trucks, this particular model is a couple bucks off the lowest price we’ve seen and a bargain.