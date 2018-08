Photo: Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

If the powers that be don’t keep your office cool enough in the summer, or heat it up too much in the winter, you can at least ease your own suffering a bit with a desk fan. These two models from SIMBR are small, adjustable, and most importantly, USB-powered. Just plug it into your computer, and enjoy the breeze. It’s only $10 today, down from the usual $20.