Graphic: Erica Offutt

Sear in some savings on these discounted grills and smokers from today’s Home Depot sale. Everything from the popular Big Green Egg-like Kamado grills, to propane and electric smokers, to several propane grills are up to 20% off.

This sale will only last until the end of the day or until the cookers sell out, so don’t get burned by missing it. Plus, if a dad in your life might enjoy one of these, Father’s Day is a little over three weeks away.