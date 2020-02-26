It's all consuming.
Host a Movie Night Anywhere With Anker's Discounted Portable Projector

Tercius
Anker Nebula Capsule, Smart Wi-Fi Mini Projector | $250 | Amazon | Use KINJAD4111
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Anker Nebula Capsule, Smart Wi-Fi Mini Projector | $250 | Amazon | Use KINJAD4111

Take your binge-watching on-the-go with this discounted Anker Nebula Capsule mini projector. In his review, Shep said the product is “very well-made” and he appreciated the screen-mirroring feature.

At $349, this is one of the most expensive products Anker sells, but you’re rewarded with some really quality touches, like a soft carrying case, a standard tripod mount, and even automatic keystone correction when you have to tilt the Capsule forward or backward to line up with your screen. And though the projector will charge with basically any USB charger (including portable battery packs, for those extended movie nights), Anker splurged and included a Quick Charge 3.0 wall adapter in the box, so you can top off the battery at maximum speed.

Use the promo code KINJAD4111 to drop the price of this projector down to just $250. For what it’s worth, I think Anker projectors are the perfect compliment to a Nintendo Switch, and makes couch gaming a possibility wherever you go.

