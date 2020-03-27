It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Hori’s Split Pad Pro Demon X Machina Controller Is Down to $41

HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro | $41 | Amazon
Best Gaming Deals
HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro | $41 | Amazon

If you want to improve your Nintendo Switch handheld experience, consider investing in Hori’s Split Pad Pro Demon X Machina Controller. Much more comfortable than the standard Joy-Con, these alternatives offer full-sized joysticks and programmable underside buttons.

Here’s what Kotaku had to say:

The Grip controller is pretty limited. It doesn’t have an internal battery, so it can only be used when attached to the Switch. It’s got no gyro sensor, infrared camera, NFC communication or vibration. What it does have is chunky buttons, large analog sticks, a proper d-pad and what looks like a nice heft.

Hori used the extra real estate on the Grip controller to add a programmable button on the back, which can be mapped to any other button on the controller.

Right now, it’s just $41 and that’s the lowest price ever offered on Amazon.

