Hop, Skip, and Jump with Super Mario 3D Land for Just $15

Super Mario 3D Land | $15 | Amazon Walmart Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Look, you’re probably really bored. Social distancing is safe and effective in times like these, but you can stomach only so many rewatches of Breaking Bad and Game of Thrones before being inside gets tiring. But, good news! There is probably a 3DS in your house somewhere, whether you or someone else owns it, and Super Mario 3D Land is only $15 at Amazon and Walmart. It’s a darn good Mario game, so it’ll be sure to keep you entertained for a few days.