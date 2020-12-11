It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Holiday 2020

Hoodie Season Is the Best Season so Grab Champion’s Powerblend Fleece in Every Color, Now Just $27

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsMacy's Dealsholiday 2020
151
Save
Champion Powerblend Fleece Hoodie | $27 | Macy’s
Champion Powerblend Fleece Hoodie | $27 | Macy’s
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
PrevNextView All

Champion Powerblend Fleece Hoodie | $27 | Macy’s

Nothing is more classic or comfortable than a hoodie and I’ve had many of these Champion ones over the years. My go to currently is the one I’ve stolen from my boyfriend. If you’re a significant other like me maybe it’s time you buy a few more so no one is left out in the cold. Take 40% off Champion’s Powerblend Fleece Hoodies and get free shipping today.

Advertisement

These are as cozy as they come. Made from Powerblend fleece warmth and comfort are key. It’s also not bulky which means layering is a great option. The two-ply hood adds to the level of snuggly as the material is also super soft. And of course, there’s the kangaroo pocket to store snacks in for your movie marathons. These Champion hoodies are durable and hold up after multiple washes. There are 11 colors available but grab the one(s) you want now because at this price they’re selling out fast.

Advertisement

Free shipping 0n all orders today.

Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter