Hoodie Season Is the Best Season so Grab Champion’s Powerblend Fleece in Every Color, Now Just $27

Champion Powerblend Fleece Hoodie Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Champion Powerblend Fleece Hoodie | $27 | Macy’s

Nothing is more classic or comfortable than a hoodie and I’ve had many of these Champion ones over the years. My go to currently is the one I’ve stolen from my boyfriend. If you’re a significant other like me maybe it’s time you buy a few more so no one is left out in the cold. Take 40% off Champion ’s Powerblend Fleece Hoodies and get free shipping today.

These are as cozy as they come. Made from Powerblend fleece warmth and comfort are key. It’s also not bulky which means layering is a great option. The two-ply hood adds to the level of snuggly as the material is also super soft. And of course, there’s the k angaroo pocket to store snacks in for your movie marathons . These Champion hoodies are durable and hold up after multiple wa shes. There are 11 colors available but grab the one(s) you want now because at this price they’re selling out fast.

Free shipping 0n all orders today.