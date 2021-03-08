Honor Yourself on International Women's Day With 80% off Better Love Items at Ella Paradis

80% off Better Love Items GRLPWR Image : Ella Paradis

80% off Better Love Items | Ella Paradis | Use Code GRLPWR



As we take the day to honor amazing women around the world and throughout history, you should take some time to honor yourself too. You’re doing amazing sweetie. It’s been a rough few months, and you’re still kicking butt. Give yourself a little reward and take 80% off any Better Love i tem at Ella Paradis for the rest of the day. Just remember to use the code GRLPWR.

I want to recommend my favorite toy from Better Love, the Rabbit Lily. Make no mistake; this vibe is extremely powerful for a traditional rabbit. The d escription says “no-frills ” because yes, it’s basic. But that doesn’t mean it isn’t intense or can do all the things it should do. Better Love made a classic vibe with everything it needs to have. Dual motors, ten speed modes, and relatively quiet to boot. It’s a lot quieter than others I’ve had; I will say that. Bu t it’s not silent by any means. This is waterproof and rechargeable; this is an old faithful product for me and an ever presence in my nightstand. Smooth soft silicone, easy to operate, and simple to clean. For $45, this is a great beginner toy if you’ve been curious about double stimulation. Ever the lowest setting will get you to where you want to go.

G/O Media may get a commission

