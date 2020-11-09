Honey Play Box Has Black Friday Deals Now With Items as Much as 70% Off

Black Friday Deals up to 70% Off | HoneyPlayBox

Our pals at Honey Play Box want the holiday sales to start now. We are totally ok with that because they have 7 sexy items with deep discounts just for you. Take up to 70% off these in this early Black Friday deal.

What nice is the mix of the offerings they’ve put together. Fun things for the ladies and the gents. Time to give other appendages love and I know I don’t cover toys for you guys enough. The dual ring is only $5 and if you’re into bum stuff the Majestic Thumb Vibe is just $8!

I’m personally excited that the Magnolia Seamless Dual Powered Rabbit ($37) is in this sale. This traditional rabbit has dual motors with 7 different vibration combos for double the pleasure. Smooth, streamlined, and waterproof for comfort and bliss. USB rechargeable and designed to be whisper quiet for discretion. You’re also saving 50% on this best-seller.

Free shipping on orders over $69. And full Black Friday deal will go live on November 27.