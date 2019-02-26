Photo: Home Depot

Flooring doesn’t strike me as an impulse buy, but if you’ve been planning to redo your home anyway, and you have a good idea what you want, Home Depot’s one-day sale today is all about flooring, starting at under $1 per square foot. Your options include both bamboo and vinyl plank, in a ton of different finishes, and even if you aren’t ready to pick your floor, there are a few accessories on sale like a tile saw and vinyl trim shears too.