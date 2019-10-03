Home Depot's Fire Safety Sale Includes a Rare Nest Protect Discount

One-Day Fire Safety Sale Graphic : Shep McAllister

Fire. It’s bad! And while nobody wants to think about house fires, you absolutely need to be prepared for them. Today only, Home Depot’s making it easier with a big sale on smoke alarms and fire extinguishers.



Advertisement

The absolute highlight of the sale is the 2-pack of Nest Protect smoke and carbon monoxide detectors for $190 (battery-powered and wired are both available), down from the usual price of $129 each. Even by Nest’s standards, the Protects basically never go on sale (I know, I’ve been waiting on a good deal on them for months), and they’re worth it just for the fact that they warn you with a voice if your kitchen is a little bit smoky, rather than going straight to the ear-piercing alarm.